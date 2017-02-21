Blackhall Studios joins Atlanta's booming film scene

- There's a reason they call Atlanta the "Hollywood of the South" -- and now, nine new sound stages totaling more than 400,000 square feet join the area's booming film and television scene.

Blackhall Studios recently opened in Metro Atlanta, boasting nine sound stages ranging in size from 20,000 to 40,000 square feet, including one that's the tallest in the state (with a ceiling height of 55 feet). Blackhall also includes a large building for special effects and set design, and a 30-acre backlot which is currently under development for outdoor filming. Founder Ryan Millsap says Blackhall is getting a lot of interest from producers in the industry, and unconfirmed reports are already surfacing about future blockbuster productions to be filmed there.



Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning at Blackhall Studios, getting an exclusive tour of this exciting new space.