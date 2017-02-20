Lending a 'helping hand' at Georgia Aquarium

- It’s the largest aquarium in the Western Hemisphere, taking up more than 600,000 square feet and filled with more than 10 million gallons of water, but the massive size doesn’t keep the staff at Georgia Aquarium from one-on-one care for each of the tens of thousands of animals inside.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken recently got a chance to go behind-the-scenes at Georgia Aquarium, becoming a “veterinary intern” for the day.

First up, Paul and senior aquarist Allen Wilson slipped on some waders and hand-fed the facility’s 17 Spotted Eagle Rays, which eat a healthy diet of seafood including squid, scallops, shrimp, and mussels. Next up, Paul spent some time with veterinary resident Sarah Miller to examine a North African lizard called a Uromastyx, checking out the lizard’s eyes and gums and taking general measurements.

