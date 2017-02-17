Local actor lands role on 24: LEGACY Good Day Local actor lands role on 24: LEGACY Local actor lands role on 24: LEGACY

-

The clock ticks again with 24: LEGACY , the next evolution of the Emmy Award-winning 24. 24: LEGACY chronicles an adrenaline fueled race against the clock to stop a terrorist attack on United States soil. The first episode premiered after the Super Bowl and included a star studded cast including Corey Hawkins, Jimmy Smits, and Miranda Otto.

The show is one of the many FOX shows filming right here in Georgia and includes local actors like Jesse Malinowski who plays Officer Tim Bates. Malinowski is also the owner of GetScene Studios in Atlanta, the fastest growing acting studio in the southeast. Malinowski stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk to anchor Alyse Eady about the excitement surrounding the show.

24: LEGACY airs right here on FOX 5, Monday nights at 8PM.

For more information on the show click here.

For more information on Jesse Malinowski click here.



