New LEGO movie celebrated at Atlanta attraction Good Day New LEGO Movie Celebrated at Atlanta Attraction It's on track to become one of the year's biggest hits, and for the next two weekends, the star of The LEGO Batman Movie will be meeting and greeting young fans at Atlanta's LEGOLAND Discovery Center.

LEGO Batman Movie Days is taking place February 18-19 and 25-26 at LEGOLAND Discovery Center Atlanta, located at Phipps Plaza in Buckhead. The festivities include a movie-inspired LEGO build, scavenger hunt, and appearances from LEGO Batman himself. Young fans who come dressed up like a character from The LEGO Batman Movie will also get five bucks off walk-up admission to LEGOLAND Discovery Center Atlanta.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning there, hanging out with some Caped Crusaders-in-training and even scoring an exclusive interview with LEGO Batman!