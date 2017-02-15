Casting Call: February 15, 2017

- You'll see the info we listed in this week's Good Day Casting Call a little further down this page.



Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra."



Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.

Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View) Stats (Height, Weight, etc.) Contact info Number of days you're available to work.

If you're chosen, someone will call you.



The one thing I can tell you is this – when it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not.



Which means, everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for the various jobs. That's all.



Remember, be patient. It may take a day, or weeks before somebody calls you.



Just keep resubmitting yourself.

If you're right for a part - believe me - they'll call you.



If you have a question for Greg Clarkson, email him at greghelpsU@gmail.com

Find streets closed for filming at: Atlanta Film Office "Twitter Page" @AtlFilmEnt

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Den of Thieves” (Film) DenExtras@gmail.com

(Starring: Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr, 50 Cent)

* “Police Officer” types – MUST be in great shape!!! (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* Seeking: Male & Female “Asians, Hispanics & Brazilians” 18 – 60yrs

* Put “Police Officer, Asian, Hispanic, Brazilian” in subject line

Tammy Smith Casting

“Black Panther” (Film) BlackPantherextras@gmail.com

(Starring: Chadwick Bozeman, Forest Whitaker)

* Seeking Black Men who are experienced “Equestrians” 18yrs & Older

* Asian Men & Women….Shoots Tomorrow/Thursday 18 – 80yrs

* If booked – Production will now pay younger relatives to drive their Elders to set.

* Put “Equestrian, Asian Man or Woman” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) extrascastingTM@gmail.com

* Caucasian Identical Twin Infants

* Drivable Old CARS – 1950–1998

* Put “Identical Twins, Old Car” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“I, Tonya” (Film) TONYA@centralcasting.com

(Starring: Margot Robbie)

* Seeking: REAL “Polygraph Examiners” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Seeking: All Vehicles – Cars, Pickups, etc. 1994 and Older

* Put “Polygraph, Older Vehicle” in subject line.

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: February Special Offer – FREE Audition Technique class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject

Marion Designs

Book Cover Models (Photo Shoot Opportunity)

* Men & Women in Great Shape/Physically Fit – All Ethnicities 18 – 30yrs

* Submit: 2 Photos (Head & Full Body) w/Stats and Contact Info to: info@mariondesigns.com

Rose Locke Casting

“The Darkest Minds” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

* Seeking: 10yr. Old…Light Skinned African American Girl

* Put “Young Ruby” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Simon vs The Homo Sapiens Agenda” (Film) RLC@RoseLockeCasting.com

(Starring: Nick Robinson from Jurassic World )

* Seeking High School Students – All Ethnicities 17 – 19yrs

* This works Multiple Days – Home Schooled Children are encouraged to apply.

* Shoots: March 6th – Mid April

* Put “HIGH SCHOOL” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

I, Tonya…24:Legacy...MaryLou...MacGyver

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Central Casting Georgia

“MacGyver” (TV) macatl@centralcasting.com

* Men & Women – ALL Ages & Ethnicities for an “Airport Scene” 18yrs & Older

* Put “Airport” in subject line.