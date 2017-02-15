Atlanta's iconic Cyclorama moving across town

Atlanta's Cyclorama is moving
By: Paul Milliken

Posted:Feb 15 2017 07:30AM EST

Updated:Feb 15 2017 07:34AM EST

ATLANTA - One of Atlanta's most iconic artifacts, Cyclorama, is moving. 

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken got a behind-the-scenes look at how the priceless piece of local history safely makes a journey across town. 


