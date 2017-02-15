Atlanta's iconic Cyclorama moving across town

ATLANTA - One of Atlanta's most iconic artifacts, Cyclorama, is moving.
Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken got a behind-the-scenes look at how the priceless piece of local history safely makes a journey across town.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
© Copyright 2000 - 2016 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
ATLANTA - One of Atlanta's most iconic artifacts, Cyclorama, is moving.
Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken got a behind-the-scenes look at how the priceless piece of local history safely makes a journey across town.