Legendary dance company returns to Fox Theatre

- It's one of the biggest names in dance, and it's been thrilling audiences in Atlanta for more than 40 years. This week, Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre returns to Atlanta's Fox Theatre for a five-day engagement, just as the city celebrates Black History Month.

Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre will perform at the Fox February 15-19, during a local stop on its 19-city tour. This year's performances kick off with Ailey Fan Night, marked by ticket prices of just $25 or $39 and including the world premiere of Deep, choreographed by Mauro Bigonzetti. Thursday night's program is titled "Ailey Jazz," and features dancer Hope Boykin's r-Evolution, Dream, inspired by her visit to Atlanta's Center for Civil and Human Rights, along with celebrations of the 100th birthdays of both Dizzy Gillespie and Ella Fitzgerald.

WATCH: Good Day's Paul Milliken previews Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre at the Fox

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning at the Fox Theatre with some of the artistic leaders of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theatre, learning more about this week's performances and the rich legacy of the company.