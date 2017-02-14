Dr. Heavenly Kimes 'chimes in' on Valentine's Day Good Day Dr. Heavenly Kimes 'chimes' in on Valentine's Day Dr. Heavenly Kimes 'chimes' in on Valentine's Day

- She's a dentist by trade known for her role in the hit reality show "Married To Medicine" and now she has established herself as a relationship expert even launching her own dating app and publishing her own a book titled "The Business of Love."

Dr. Heavenly Kimes stopped by Good Day Atlanta and talked to FOX 5’s Alyse Eady about whether or not men should continue to spoil their women on Valentine's Day, or if ladies need to step up to the plate and spoil their men today.

For more on Dr. Heavenly Kimes click here.

NEXT ARTICLE: Parents save big at spring consignment sale