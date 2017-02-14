Dr. Heavenly Kimes 'chimes in' on Valentine's Day

Dr. Heavenly Kimes
By: Tanya Mendoza

Posted:Feb 14 2017 03:06PM EST

Updated:Feb 14 2017 03:39PM EST

ATLANTA - She's a dentist by trade known for her role in the hit reality show "Married To Medicine" and now she has established herself as a relationship expert even launching her own dating app and publishing her own a book titled "The Business of Love."

Dr. Heavenly Kimes stopped by Good Day Atlanta and talked to FOX 5’s Alyse Eady about whether or not men should continue to spoil their women on Valentine's Day, or if ladies need to step up to the plate and spoil their men today.

