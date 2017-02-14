Transgender actress breaks ground in 'STAR' Good Day Transgender actress breaks ground in 'STAR' The new television drama STAR has a story line that you don't typically see on network TV. One of the characters is a transgender salon receptionist, who acts as a big sister to the girl group.

She is played by "Amiyah Scott" who joined us on Good Day Atlanta Tuesday morning to talk about this week's episode, which is being called the most powerful one yet.

In the interview with Good Day Atlanta's Alyse Eady, Scott talks about breaking down barriers as a transgender actress and about how she landed the role of a lifetime.

"STAR," airs right here on FOX 5 Wednesday at 9 p.m.

