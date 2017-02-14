Parents save big at spring consignment sale

- They're already in line, and they're ready with their makeshift shopping carts. Kidsignments is back at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds...and those in the know have been preparing for weeks to shop big and save big.

The Kidsignments Spring Sale begins Tuesday, February 14 and continues through Saturday, February 18 at the Gwinnett County Fairgrounds. The biannual event features more than a thousand sellers and specializes in gently-used items for children including toys, books, clothes, and furniture. Doors open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, and because of the crowd size, no children are allowed on opening day until after 2 p.m. Oh, and did we mention that prices drop as the week goes on, with many items discounted as much as 50% by Saturday?

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken never misses a Kidsignments, and always stocks up for his niece and nephew! He spent the morning there getting a look at this year's Spring sale!