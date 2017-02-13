Atlanta winemaker finds passion in mixing art & science Good Day Atlanta Winemaker Finds Passion in Mixing Art & Science It's the most romantic week of the year, and along with chocolates and flowers, wine sales always surge around Valentine's Day. That's music to the ears of one Atlanta winemaker, who says he'll never tire of combining art and science in such a delicious way.

Dominic Burke is winemaker at City Winery Atlanta, a winery, restaurant, and performance space at Ponce City Market. A native of South Africa, Burke was introduced to the process of making wine during a visit to France, which sparked a lifelong passion in him. Burke returned to school at 29-years-old to study the science of wine, and took over the job at City Winery Atlanta about six months ago. Burke says it's a unique experience making wine in an urban setting; he order grapes from around the country, which are shipped in refrigerated containers. Burke says this allows him to order the very best fruit available, which he says results in better wines.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning at City Winery Atlanta, learning more about the fascinating process by which grapes become a fine wine.