Burgers with Buck: George's in Virginia Highland Good Day Burgers with Buck: George's in Virginia Highland Before there were Atlanta Falcons, there was George's in Virginia Highland. An Atlanta institution since 1961, and a place that was doing high quality, delicious burgers well, before high quality, delicious burgers were cool.

If you are a Falcons fan (or just anti NE Patriots), #BurgersWithBuck feels your pain. And while we know there is nothing that will make what happened in Houston on Sunday night go away, we also know that nothing eases that pain better than comfort food, and we all know that there is no food more comforting than a classic burger.

There are 14 different burgers on the menu at George's, all available with quarter-pound or half-pound patties...depending on your hunger level. And if eating red meat is not your thing, they do have four "Non Beef Burgers", including veggie, black bean, turkey, and lamb varieties.

One more thing, they also serve Tots. Of course you can get fries, rings, potato salad, slaw, or steamed veggies as a side item, but let's face it, when Tots are on the menu it's hard to go in a different direction.

On a personal note, I can't believe it took 72 episodes of #BurgersWithBuck to finally make it to George's, a place I have frequented as a civilian for years. You can't go wrong with any of the burgers, but I'm partial to the Buffalo Blue Cheese Burger (with bacon).

For more information on George's Bar & Restaurant in Virginia Highland, including menu, history, specials, and hours of operation... go to their website, http://www.georgesbarandrestaurant.com/.

And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.

