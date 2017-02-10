Marietta 'ninja' gym trains future warriors Good Day Marietta "Ninja" Gym Trains Future Warriors You've seen American Ninja Warrior on television, and chances are, you've probably dreamed about trying out the competition yourself. Now, it's easier than ever to make that dream a reality, thanks to a unique training facility in Marietta.

- You've seen American Ninja Warrior on television, and chances are, you've probably dreamed about trying out the competition yourself. Now, it's easier than ever to make that dream a reality, thanks to a unique training facility in Marietta.

Ninja Quest is a 30,000-square foot training facility owned by ANW veteran Glenn Davis and his wife Cristine. Davis designed the gym and built each of the obstacles himself, patterning many of them on the most famous ninja obstacles featured on television. Late last month, Ninja Quest hosted a National Ninja League qualifier, attracting some of the sport's superstars.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken is a Ninja superstar (in his head...), and spent the morning "learning the ropes" at Ninja Quest.