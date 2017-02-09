UniverSoul Circus brings music, spectacle back to Atlanta Good Day UniverSoul Circus Brings Music, Spectacle Back to Atlanta Forget everything you know about the circus. 24 years ago, UniverSoul Circus flipped the script on traditional entertainment, and this year's production continues to push the boundaries of audience expectation.

- Forget everything you know about the circus. 24 years ago, UniverSoul Circus flipped the script on traditional entertainment, and this year’s production continues to push the boundaries of audience expectation.

UniverSoul Circus returns to Turner Field’s Gold Parking Lot February 8th through March 12th. The circus collects talent from around the world and puts them all under one big top, creating an event that’s part-circus, part-concert. Acts this year include the Comedy Dogs from Chile, Airborne Motorcycles from California, Pagoda Bowl Acrobats from China, and Ethiopian Contortionists. Along with those performance acts, of course, is the music, with genres ranging from hip-hop, jazz, pop, and gospel represented.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken spent the morning under the big top, getting a preview of this year’s spectacular show.