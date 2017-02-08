Local girl group featured on FOX hit 'Star'

- The FOX series “Star” tells the story of three young singers working to make it in the Atlanta music scene, and it’s a story that hits very close to home for up-and-coming girl group Glamour. Now, the lines of fiction and fact are blurring like never before, thanks to the group’s appearance on the hit show.

Glamour first gained attention in 2013, when the group’s audition on the FOX show “The X Factor” blew away the judges. Since then, the group has signed with Kandi Koated Entertainment (run by Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Kandi Burruss), won a 2016 Georgia Music Award, and has toured around the region. Recently, audiences around the world got to see Glamour in action on the FOX series “Star," and the group also performed its new single "Bae" on the daytime talk show "The Real."

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken spent the morning at AGI Entertainment in Marietta, getting the scoop on “Star” as well as a listen to Glamour’s newest recording.