Casting Call: February 8, 2017

- You'll see the info we listed in this week's Good Day Casting Call a little further down this page.



Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra."



Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.

Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View) Stats (Height, Weight, etc.) Contact info Number of days you're available to work.

If you're chosen, someone will call you.



The one thing I can tell you is this – when it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not.



Which means, everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for the various jobs. That's all.



Remember, be patient. It may take a day, or weeks before somebody calls you.



Just keep resubmitting yourself.

If you're right for a part - believe me - they'll call you.



If you have a question for Greg Clarkson, email him at greghelpsU@gmail.com

Find streets closed for filming at: Atlanta Film Office "Twitter Page" @AtlFilmEnt

Tammy Smith Casting

“Black Panther” (Film) BlackPantherextras@gmail.com

(Starring: Chadwick Bozeman, Forest Whitaker)

* Older Asian Women….for Shoot This Friday 50 – 80yrs

* Production will now pay Daughter/Son/Other Relatives to drive them to set.

Chance for people to submit there elders for upcoming roles.

* Put “Older Asian Women” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Simon vs The Homo Sapiens Agenda” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com

(Starring: Nick Robinson from Jurassic World )

* Seeking High School Students – All Ethnicities 17 – 19yrs

* This works Multiple Days – Home Schooled Children are encouraged to apply.

* Shoots: March 6th – Mid April

* Put “HIGH SCHOOL” in subject line

SPECIAL OFFER from the Producers of PP3

“Pitch Perfect 3” (Live Concert w/The Barden Bellas)

* Men & Women to be “Concert Goers” – All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Shoots Tomorrow (Thur. 2/9)….NO PAY – Will receive Meal and Giveaways

* For More Info & to Register go to: www.pitchperfect3shoot.com/events-details

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Casting a Soft Drink Ad” ($$$ BIG Money Print Job)

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Seeking: Male & Female HISPANICS, LATINOS, SPANIARDS.

* Ages: 18 – 25yrs to portray “Sons and Daughters”

* Ages: 40 – 55yrs to portray “Parents”

* Shoots: February 15th & 16th – MUST be available BOTH DAYS

* Put “Group 1 Soft Drink” in subject line

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: February Special Offer – FREE Audition Technique class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Casting a Soft Drink Ad” ($$$ BIG Money Print Job)

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Seeking: Male & Female ITALIANS AND FRENCH.

* Ages: 18 – 25yrs to portray “Sons and Daughters”

* Ages: 40 – 55yrs to portray “Parents”

* Shoots: February 15th & 16th – MUST be available BOTH DAYS

* Put “Group 2 Soft Drink” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Casting a Soft Drink Ad” ($$$ BIG Money Print Job)

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Seeking: Male & Female AFRICAN AMERICANS.

* Ages: 18 – 25yrs to portray “Sons and Daughters”

* Ages: 40 – 55yrs to portray “Parents”

* Shoots: February 15th & 16th – MUST be available BOTH DAYS

* Put “Group 3 Soft Drink” in subject line

Catrett & Associates Casting

“Casting a Soft Drink Ad” ($$$ BIG Money Print Job)

Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

* Seeking: MIXED RACE Male & Females

* Preferably a African American/Caucasian mix, or a Hispanic/African American mix.

* Ages: 18 – 25yrs to portray “Sons and Daughters”

* Ages: 40 – 55yrs to portray “Parents”

* Shoots: February 15th & 16th – MUST be available BOTH DAYS

* Put “Group 4 Soft Drink” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

“Pitch Perfect 3” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com

EXECUTIVES

* Sharp Dressed Men/Women w/Cool Business Attire to portray “Executives”

* All Ethnicities 35yrs & Older – Shoots: This Friday February 10th

* Put “EXECUTIVES” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) extrascastingTM@gmail.com

* Identical Twins – ALL Ages – ALL Ethnicities

* Seeking: “ASIAN” Men & Women of ALL AGES

* Drivable Old CARS – 1950–1998

* Put “Identical Twins, Asian M/W, Old Car” in subject line

Casting TaylorMade

“Untitled 1980’s Project” (TV) extrascastingTM@gmail.com

* Fit Men w/Experience as Bodyguard & Prison Guard (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Identical Twins – ALL Ages – ALL Ethnicities

* Put “Body/Prison Guard, or Identical Twins” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

I, Tonya…24:Legacy...MaryLou...MacGyver…Star…Sleepy Hollow

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Den of Thieves” (Film) DenExtras@gmail.com

(Starring: Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr, 50 Cent)

* LOTS of Cop/Law Enforcement…types (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* Seeking Male & Female “Hispanics & Brazilians” 18 – 60yrs

* Put “Cop, Hispanic, Brazilian” in subject line

Hylton Casting

“Survivor’s Remorse” (TV / Season 4)

* Male & Female Models (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* Men/Women w/experience as “Bartender and Server” (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older

* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/