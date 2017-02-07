Local girls compete on 'Masterchef Junior' Good Day Local girls compete on 'Masterchef Junior' Local girls compete on 'Masterchef Junior'

"Masterchef Junior," the show based on a real culinary competition that gives talented kids between the ages of 8 and 13 the chance to show off their culinary skills, returns to FOX 5 for a fifth season . The challenge driven show is hosted by award-winning chef Gordon Ramsay and renowned pastry chef Christina Tosi.

Producers for the show conducted a nationwide search and the top 40 best junior home cooks in the country are now set to compete for a trophy and a $100,000 grand prize. This year's newest home chefs include several talented children from Georgia including "Jasmine," from Milton and "Justise" from Sugar Hill. Both contestants stopped by Good Day Atlanta to preview the upcoming season and to show off their cooking skills by demonstrating recipes on set.

For more information on "Masterchef Junior,"click here. See recipes below.

"Jasmine" Spicy Garlic Shrimp recipe

Spicy Garlic Lemon Shrimp

1 lb jumbo shrimp (peeled and deveined)

Parsley

1 lemon (cut in half)

4 garlic cloves

Red pepper flakes (1/2 teaspoon -season to taste)

Salt & pepper

Butter

Extra virgin olive oil

Shrimp Seasoning

In food processor, combine parsley, garlic cloves, one squeeze of the lemon, salt & pepper, and red pepper flakes and grind.

In a small pan, cook shrimp until pink on both sides, approximately 2 minutes per side. Add seasoning to shrimp on one side before flipping, then add to second side. (cook shrimp in 1 teaspoon oil and 1 teaspoon of butter.)

Saute spinach in oil ad 1/2 teaspoon of butter. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve shrimp over the spinach, or to vary the meal try pasta or rice.

"Justise" Lemon Chicken with Parmesan Asparagus recipe

Items needed:

Boneless skinless chicken breasts

Asparagus

Lemon

Parmesan cheese

Salt and pepper

Extra virgin olive oil

First season the chicken with salt and pepper on both sides. Put the extra virgin olive oil in a pan and let get hot. Cut your lemon in half and zest it as well. Place chicken breasts in pan and cook, adding the lemon zest and flipping it as needed until internal temperature is between 165-170 degrees. While cooking the chicken preheat oven to 425 degrees. Cut stems off of the ends of the asparagus. Add salt, pepper, and extra virgin olive oil to the asparagus and place on a baking sheet. Bake for approximately 10 minutes. Once time is up take the asparagus out and sprinkle parmesan cheese over asparagus and place back in oven for approximately 2 minutes until cheese is melted.

Once asparagus is finished place on a plate. Place chicken breast on top of asparagus and squeeze some juice from the lemon on top of the chicken and serve.