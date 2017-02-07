- Max the puppy is learning to be in public so he can go to stores with his veteran when he grows up.

The Golden Retriever has been at FOX 5 for several weeks now, and has been on a number of outings since his arrival.

Learning to be in public is fun! Thanks to the kind staff & shoppers at the @Walgreens in #Brookhaven. Nice meeting you! #OperationMax pic.twitter.com/W0oQfpL6CR — Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) February 4, 2017

Over the weekend, Max and his current foster, Digital Producer Katie Muse, went to a few stores, so the pup could get more used to being in public. His visits included the Target on Briarcliff Road at North Druid Hills, the Brookhaven Walgreens and a trip to Kroger on Super Bowl Sunday.

The Brookhaven Kroger on Peachtree Road was extremely busy on Sunday, but that didn’t stop the future service dog from doing an amazing job. You would never know it was his first time at a grocery store.

What better day than #SuperBowlSunday to spend time at a grocery store 🐶 Thanks #Brookhaven @kroger for letting me learn 🐾 #OperationMax pic.twitter.com/KSgfSfMTOd — Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) February 5, 2017

Following his grocery store run, Max then attended a Super Bowl party on Peachtree Dunwoody Road, where he met a number of Falcons fans.

Proud of this pup! We went to @kroger on #SuperBowlSunday & he did amazing. He's learning to be in public so he can go places w/ his veteran pic.twitter.com/7wNblJU5Se — Katie Muse (@KatieMuseFOX5) February 7, 2017

Every time Max goes out in public with one of his designated fosters, he is becoming familiarized and learning how to greet strangers. Other places Max has visited since beginning his “job” at FOX 5 include the Georgia Dome, Cheesecake Factory and the mall… he’s one busy puppy!

Max will become a service dog with Canine Assistants and matched with a veteran in need. The non-profit organization based out of Milton, Ga. places 75-100 dogs annually that work as service dogs, seizure response, and companions.

Stay up to date with Max: