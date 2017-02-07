Getting a taste of 'down under' at Marietta cafe Good Day Getting a Taste of "Down Under" at Marietta Cafe If a trip to Australia is on your "bucket list" but you just can't seem to find the time or money to make it happen, there's a place right here in North Georgia that offers a taste of Down Under without the long and expensive flight!

The Australian Bakery Cafe in Marietta boasts the largest selection of authentic Australian meat pies in the United States, with an extensive menu including Steak & Kidney Pie, Curry Lamb Pie, Burgundy Beef Pie, and more. The pies are handmade at the Marietta cafe, which was founded by childhood friends Mark Allen and Neville Steel, both of whom were born in the outback town of Boort. Along with the first location on Marietta Square, a second location is now open in Cumming on Colony Park Drive.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning at the original Australian Bakery Cafe in Marietta, taste-testing his way through the authentic Aussie cuisine!

