Tailgate party with the Atlanta Tailgate Lounge & Two Urban Licks Good Day Tailgate party with the Atlanta Tailgate Lounge & Two Urban Licks Tailgate party with the Atlanta Tailgate Lounge & Two Urban Licks

- On the morning of one of the biggest days in Atlanta Falcons history as they prepare to play in Super Bowl LI in Houston, Atlanta fans at home are gearing up for the party. The Atlanta Tailgate Lounge joined FOX 5's Paul Milliken for a first class tailgate on Good Day Atlanta. The early morning party included music and dancing. Local artist, Top Notch, was on site singing his song, "Falcon Fan Til I Die," all morning.

Joining the party was chef Michael Bertozzi from the popular Atlanta restaurant "TWO urban licks." Bertozzi grilled up some special tailgate treats including wings, and a flavor filled sandwich called a "Grilled Chicken Choripan." "TWO urban licks," has a wager going on with "STRIP by Strega," in Boston. If the Falcons win "STRIP," will need to send down a clam bake and if the Patriots win "TWO urban licks," will send a southern barbeque to Boston.

For more information on the Atlanta Tailgate Lounge click here.

For more information on "Two Urban Licks," click here. For today's tailgate recipes see below.

Here’s the recipe from TWO Urban Lick’s Executive Chef Michael Bertozzi!

Grilled Chicken Choripan

Serving 4

Shopping List

4 ea boneless skinless chicken thighs

1 # mexican chorizo

2 ea red bell peppers

2 ea poblano peppers

1 ea bundle vidalia onion bulbs

4 pieces chappa bread (available through Alons Bakery)

1 bundle cilantro

1 bundle parsley

3 ea shallots

6 ea cloves garlic

3 ea limes

1 ea dukes mayo (16oz)

2 ea lemons

1 ea extra virgin olive oil

Spices

Smoked Paprika

Cumin

Salt

Freshly Ground Black Pepper

Dried Oregano

Chicken Marinade

2 cloves garlic, grated

2 ea lemons, zested and juiced

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp cumin

1 tblsp oregano

1/4 cup olive oil

Method

Combine all ingredients together in a large mixing. Season chicken thighs generously with salt and pepper and allow to rest for 5 min. Pour marinade over chicken thighs and allow to marinate for 3 hrs.

Sausage Patties

1 # mexican chorizo

Method

Remove chorizo from casings and place in a medium mixing bowl. Fold all the links together. Pull 3 oz at time and form into patties, shaping similar to hamburger patties. Chill until ready to cook.

Chimichurri Aioli

4 ea cloves garlic, grated

3 ea shallots, smalle diced

1 bundle parsley, finely chopped

1 bundle cilantro, finely chopped

3 ea limes, juiced and zested

2 cups dukes mayo

Method

Heat a saute pan over medium high heat. Slick the bottom of the pan with olive oil and heat until the oil shimmers. Add the shallots and garlic. Sweat the shallots and garlic constantly stirring to avoid browning them. If the pan gets too hot, add splash of water to cool it down. Once the shallots are translucent, remove the pan from the heat and allow the mixture to cool. While the shallots and garlic cool, mix the remaining ingredients in mixing bowl and whisk together. Fold in the cooled shallots and garlic. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

To Plate

Heat a gas or charcoal grill to 400 degrees. Coat the peppers and onions with olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Grill them peppers and onions until they are softened. Set aside to cool. Once the peppers and onion are cool enough to handle, slice them into strips and set them aside. Cook the chicken thighs through, roughly 5 minutes per side and then allow to rest 5 minutes. Cook the chorizo patties for 4 minutes per side and set aside. Toast the bread and slice open. Slather the inside of the bread with chimichurri aioli to your liking and then add the chicken, chorizo, peppers and onions. Serve with root vegetable chips and some local craft beer!