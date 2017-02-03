'Burgers with Buck' hits the road: Hubcap Grill in Houston Good Day 'Burgers with Buck' hits the road: Hubcap Grill in Houston In honor of the Super Bowl, Good Day Atlanta's Buck Lanford featured a special burger from Houston in this week's "Burgers with Buck."

“It’s true, everything is bigger in Texas,” Buck joked on Twitter Friday morning.

Buck has been in Houston all week long covering the Falcons as they gear up for the Super Bowl. Buck decided to take his tasty segment on the road, and stopped by a restaurant recommended by a number of his Twitter followers.

Hubcap Grill has several locations in the Houston area, but Buck stopped by the original Hubcap downtown, which is only open during lunch hours.

Buck was presented with one of the most popular menu items, the Philly Cheese Steak Burger, aka: “Carnivore Heaven.”

The Philly Cheese Steak burger includes custom baked buns, toasted top to bottom with a beef patty, thinly sliced rib-eye steak, grilled onions and peppers, Swiss cheese and Hubcap Grill’s special mayo sauce.

