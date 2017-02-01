Former Atlanta Falcon Bob Whitfield talks about Super Bowl excitement Good Day Former Atlanta Falcon Bob Whitfield talks about Super Bowl excitement Former Atlanta Falcon Bob Whitfield talks about Super Bowl excitement

Former Falcons offensive lineman Bob Whitfield was with the team when the "Dirty Birds" went to the Super Bowl in 1999. Wednesday, Whitfield stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk to anchor Alyse Eady about this year's team getting another shot at winning the Lombardi Trophy.

Whitfield said that said what players are experiencing "media on steroids," with all the interviews and social media excitement surrounding the current Falcons in Houston right now but they still have to play football. He says the players should stick to curfew, learn how to deal with the pressure, do what they did every week, and make this a normal game instead of just the Super Bowl not letting the magnitude of the game overshadow what the players did all season. Whitfield says that they are the number one offense in the NFL for a reason and they should run the scheme just like they have been doing.

Whitfield also talked about the importance of mentoring young athletes. In his off time, he works the Georgia Football Officials organization to teach kids on and off the field about sportsmanship.

Bob Whitfield is the co-host of "Play To Win" a sports show that airs right here on FOX 5 Atlanta on Saturday mornings at 9AM. For more information click here.