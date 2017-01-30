Max goes on local media tour

- Max the future service dog has em-"barked" on a media tour and is making lots of new friends this week as he visits local radio stations.

His first stop was 94.9 The Bull in Buckhead Monday where he met both Jason Pullman and Kristen Gates, the hosts for The Bull's morning show.

Max is being joined on his tour by Good Day Atlanta anchor Constance Jones and FOX 5 Digital Producer Katie Muse, who's his current FOX 5 foster. Together, they are helping spread the word about "Operation Max."

Tuesday morning, Max traveled downtown and visited Hot 107.9 and the cast of Dish Nation. He made friends with the entire team, including co-host Porsha Williams, and even gave Gary with Da Tea a big kiss!

His tour didn't end there Tuesday. Max also swung by the Atlanta Dream front office to wish the organization a happy 10th anniversary. He even snapped a photo with Dream President Theresa Wenzel.

Wednesday, he's stopping by Power 96.1.

Max the Golden Retriever puppy will be a service dog with Canine Assistants and matched with a veteran in need. The non-profit organization based out of Milton, Ga. places 75-100 dogs annually that work as service dogs, seizure response, and companions.

