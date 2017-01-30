Max goes on local media tour

ATLANTA - Max the future service dog has em-"barked" on a media tour and is making lots of new friends this week as he visits local radio stations.
Today was a great day. Visited @949TheBull during my #MaxMediaTour and met @JasonPullman & @KristenRadio. #OperationMax #puppylove pic.twitter.com/JLPCB8fPq4— Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) January 30, 2017
His first stop was 94.9 The Bull in Buckhead Monday where he met both Jason Pullman and Kristen Gates, the hosts for The Bull's morning show.
Max is being joined on his tour by Good Day Atlanta anchor Constance Jones and FOX 5 Digital Producer Katie Muse, who's his current FOX 5 foster. Together, they are helping spread the word about "Operation Max."
Fun times at @949TheBull! Thanks for having me @KristenRadio, @JasonPullman & @Freckles949 #maxmediatour #OperationMax pic.twitter.com/tfSAeQaxmD— Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) January 30, 2017
Tuesday morning, Max traveled downtown and visited Hot 107.9 and the cast of Dish Nation. He made friends with the entire team, including co-host Porsha Williams, and even gave Gary with Da Tea a big kiss!
Max is making new friends at @DishNation! Watch the full interview this Friday w/@Porsha4real @headkrack @sosobrat & @garywdtea! 🐶@Fox5Max pic.twitter.com/F0bbthZRYL— Constance Jones (@ConstanceJFOX5) January 31, 2017
His tour didn't end there Tuesday. Max also swung by the Atlanta Dream front office to wish the organization a happy 10th anniversary. He even snapped a photo with Dream President Theresa Wenzel.
Fun visit to the @AtlantaDream office from our friends at @FOX5Atlanta, @Fox5Max and @ConstanceJFOX5! #RWTD10 #OperationMax #MaxMediaTour pic.twitter.com/uMYWph1CL0— Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) January 31, 2017
Wednesday, he's stopping by Power 96.1.
Max the Golden Retriever puppy will be a service dog with Canine Assistants and matched with a veteran in need. The non-profit organization based out of Milton, Ga. places 75-100 dogs annually that work as service dogs, seizure response, and companions.
