Rapper Rick Ross ppens new Decatur Wingstop

Rick Ross opens new Decatur Wingstop
By: Paul Milliken

Posted:Jan 27 2017 12:52PM EST

Updated:Jan 27 2017 12:54PM EST

DECATUR, Ga. - “It’s a true love.  It’s my true affliction.  I love wings,” says Rick Ross, with a big smile on his face.  And now, the rapper and entrepreneur is bringing that love to the masses, with a new Wingstop location in Decatur.

Ross was in Decatur Thursday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the restaurant, which happens to be the 1,000th Wingstop location. 

CEO Charlie Morrison spoke at the event, and presented Ross with a “gold record” plaque along with presenting a $5,000 donation to charity Hands on Atlanta. After the ceremony, Ross met with fans and supporters, and doors officially opened to the public at 11:00 a.m.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken was there, and sat down with Rick Ross to talk about his latest business endeavor, along with the star’s predictions for the upcoming Super Bowl! 


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories