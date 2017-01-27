Rapper Rick Ross ppens new Decatur Wingstop Good Day Rapper Rick Ross ppens new Decatur Wingstop "It's a true love. It's my true affliction. I love wings," says Rick Ross, with a big smile on his face. And now, the rapper and entrepreneur is bringing that love to the masses, with a new Wingstop location in Decatur.

Ross was in Decatur Thursday for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the restaurant, which happens to be the 1,000th Wingstop location.

CEO Charlie Morrison spoke at the event, and presented Ross with a “gold record” plaque along with presenting a $5,000 donation to charity Hands on Atlanta. After the ceremony, Ross met with fans and supporters, and doors officially opened to the public at 11:00 a.m.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken was there, and sat down with Rick Ross to talk about his latest business endeavor, along with the star’s predictions for the upcoming Super Bowl!