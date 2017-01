'24: Legacy' actor Ashley Thomas stops by Good Day Atlanta Good Day '24: Legacy' actor Ashley Thomas stops by Good Day Atlanta Actor Ashley Thomas stops by Good Day Atlanta

He plays Isaac Carter, the brother of the man racing against the clock to stop terrorists in the new Fox series "24: Legacy." Actor Ashley Thomas stopped by Good Day Atlanta to talk about his character's dark side, his music career and the wildest 24 hours of his own life.

