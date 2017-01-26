Max reunites with siblings at Canine Assistants farm

- Operation Max is in full swing as FOX 5 helps teach the Golden Retriever pup to become a service dog.

Max and his Canine Assistants instructor Kristen LaFevers gathered at the station Wednesday after Good Day Atlanta for a learning session with his FOX 5 foster family.

The small group of FOX 5 employees have worked closely with Canine Assistants and are in charge of bringing Max to and from work every day. They also bring Max home with them and work with him when he's not on air.

Max, now 14-weeks-old, is working on age appropriate skills such as bonding, socialization, responding to "yes" and "no" questions, riding in cars and elevators, understanding "patience" as well as "settle" and also playing tug. It's important for Max to know how to tug, because he'll eventually be able to open drawers, doors and cabinets by tugging on bandanas.

PHOTOS: Max the puppy loves to... sleep!

"Max is learning to answer yes and no questions so he can tell us his wants and needs. They're just as important as ours," Kristen said. "To start, we're helping him learn how to tell us he wants something yummy - a treat!"

Max spent his first week with Donna Bell, an Account Executive in the sales department at FOX 5. He'll be with Digital Producer Katie Muse in the news department from January 27 until mid February.

In between his time spent in the sales and news departments, Max was able to enjoy some time with his brothers and sisters at the Canine Assistants farm.

PURE JOY! Having fun just being a dog. I love the @CanineAssistant farm 🐶🐾 #OperationMax pic.twitter.com/STWauIgng5 — Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) January 25, 2017

"It was really cute," Kristen said Thursday morning. "They were all right at the fence waiting for him."

Not only did Max get to run around with his siblings, but he also worked on socializing with wheelchairs.

Today was amazing. I'm learning how to walk next to/with wheelchairs and got some good practice in today. #OperationMax #futureservicedog pic.twitter.com/AX3tcrH6d2 — Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) January 26, 2017

"At this age, just seeing a wheelchair is really good," Kristen told FOX 5.

LEARN MORE: Operation Max

Canine Assistants is a non-profit organization based out of Milton. They place 75-100 dogs annually that work as service dogs, seizure response and companions.

In about 18 to 24 months, Max will be matched with a veteran in need. In the meantime, we look forward to continue sharing our experience with you.

Stay up to date with Max: