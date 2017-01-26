Couple brings tiny home to Atlantic Station

- They call it #TinyLab, and say it's the world's highest-performance tiny house on wheels. Now, YouTube stars Grace and Corbett Lunsford are bringing #TinyLab to Atlanta, for the final stop of a 32-city tour.

The Proof is Possible Tour wraps in at Atlanta's Atlantic Station January 21st through the 28th, bringing an end to the Lunsford's 26-state trek. Corbett Lunsford spent years in the music industry before turning his attention to the science of building efficiency, focusing on empowering homeowners to get more out of their homes. Corbett and his wife ended up building #TinyLab, a tiny home on wheels which the couple says represents the kind of efficient living possible for everyone. During their stop at Atlantic Station, the couple will open #TinyLab for tours and host a series of workshops on home performance and tiny house living.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning at Atlantic Station hanging out inside #TinyLab and learning more about the mission of Grace and Corbett Lunsford.