I-75 South Metro Express Lanes set to open this weekend

- McDonough, Ga.---Big changes are coming to your commute this weekend in Henry and Clayton counties. The Georgia Department of Transportation is planning to open the South Metro Express Lanes on I-75 and I-675. The $226-million project is bringing 12 miles of new lanes to the area.

These lanes are a first for our area. They're barrier separated, and built in the center median along I-75. They're also reversible. In the morning you will only be able to travel northbound, toward the city and in the afternoon that will change to southbound for the evening rush hour. The new toll lanes will run from SR-155 to SR-138, with access points along the way.

Similar to the lanes on I-85, in Gwinnett County, you will need a Peach Pass from the State Road and Tollway Authority to access these express lanes. These lanes are different than the ones on I-85 though. The only ones allowed to drive for free will be public transit and registered vanpools. Everyone else will pay the variable pricing.

It's the largest road construction project on the Southside of town in quite some time and will almost double the capacity of the lanes, helping drivers who do and don't want to pay the tolls.

"The majority of the area has three lanes in each direction and we'll be adding two lanes during those most congested periods. Everyone can win, use the lane or don't use the lane you're still going to get the benefit," explains DOT Communications Program Manager, Jill Goldberg.

A ribbon cutting is scheduled for Thursday, January 26th, with Governor Nathan Deal. The lanes will open to drivers Saturday, January 28th. If you don't have a peach pass yet and you act before the end of the month, you could get a free $10 on your account. Use promo code "75south" when you register by January 31st at http://www.peachpass.com/promo.