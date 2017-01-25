Casting Call: January 25, 2017 Good Day Casting Call: January 25, 2017 Check out the Good Day Atlanta Casting Call for the week of January 25, 2017.

- You'll see the info we listed in this week's Good Day Casting Call a little further down this page.



Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra."



Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.

Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View) Stats (Height, Weight, etc.) Contact info Number of days you're available to work.

If you're chosen, someone will call you.



The one thing I can tell you is this – when it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not.



Which means, everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for the various jobs. That's all.



Remember, be patient. It may take a day, or weeks before somebody calls you.



Just keep resubmitting yourself.

If you're right for a part - believe me - they'll call you.



If you have a question for Greg Clarkson, email him at greghelpsU@gmail.com

Find streets closed for filming at: Atlanta Film Office "Twitter Page" @AtlFilmEnt

Hylton Casting

“Survivor’s Remorse” (TV / Season 4)

* People to portray “Reporters and Media Personal” (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Seeking LOTS of Cop/Law Enforcement…types (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Marinella Hume Casting

“Come Sunday” (Netflix) MhcComeSunday@gmail.com

(True Story – 1990’s Period Piece)

* Seeking Drivable Cars from Late 1970’s – 1999

* PLEASE include photos of the Car w/your submission.

* Put “CAR” in subject line

Rose Locke Casting

Central Casting Georgia

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: January Special Offer – One FREE Audition Technique class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject

Casting TaylorMade

Casting TaylorMade

Rose Locke Casting

Rose Locke Casting

Extras Casting Atlanta

Extras Casting Atlanta

Tammy Smith Casting

“Black Panther” (Film) BlackPantherextras@gmail.com

(Starring: Chadwick Bozeman, Forest Whitaker)

* LOTS of “OLDER ASIAN” Men & Women – Unique Facial Features 60 – 90yrs

* ALL TYPES of “Asian People” 18 – 90yrs

* Put “Older Asian, or Asian Man/Woman” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

I, Tonya…24:Legacy...MaryLou...MacGyver…Star…Sleepy Hollow

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Central Casting Georgia

