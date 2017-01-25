'Moonlight' shines with 8 Oscar nominations Good Day "Moonlight" Shines with 8 Oscar Nominations It's one of the most talked-about films of the year, and now Moonlight is also one of the most Oscar-nominated. The drama racked up eight nods when Academy Award nominations were announced Tuesday, including a spot in the competitive Best Picture race.

Last October, Moonlight director Barry Jenkins and stars Naomie Harris and Trevante Rhodes stopped by the FOX 5 Atlanta studios, sitting down to chat with Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken. At the time, the film had just begun to receive Oscar "buzz," and Jenkins said he hoped any awards attention would help bring more people to theatres: "The more people talk about the film, awards buzz and things like that, the more somebody who either might want to see themselves or need to see themselves is more likely to hear about the film."

Jenkins is now a nominee for Best Director, and Harris made the shortlist for Best Supporting Actress. The Academy Awards will be given out on February 26th.