Former 'Idol' warms up for major music event

- It's one of Europe's biggest music events, boasting past performers including ABBA and Celine Dion. Now, a former "American Idol" contestant and Atlanta resident is heading to the Eurovision Song Contest, hoping to follow in the footsteps of those music legends.

Lindita Halimi first gained attention when she auditioned for the FOX hit "American Idol," sharing the story of her stunning weight loss (130 pounds!) along with her powerful voice. Although she didn't make it to the top 24, Halimi has continued to pursue her singing career, and was recently featured on the cover of People in a story called "Half Their Size," focusing on the stories of dramatic weight loss. Next up, the Albania-native will travel to Kiev, Ukraine in May to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest 2017.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning catching up with Lindita, learning more about her personal journey and her next steps in the music industry. Follow along with Lindita's journey on Instagram here.