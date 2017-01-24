Roswell Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 1

ROSWELL, Ga. - It’s Roswell Restaurant Week, where more than 20 of the city’s best restaurants are joining forces to prove why their restaurant scene is hotter than ever.
The event runs from January 23 through February, and will feature special price-fixed menus for customers to enjoy.
Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken stopped by one of the participating restaurants, Table & Main, this morning to put their food to the test.
Fried chicken at @TableAndMain -- on the special menu for #2017roswellrestaurantweek... @GoodDayAtlanta #fox5atl @roswell_inc @RoswellRW pic.twitter.com/UJE1mfJw70— Paul Milliken (@PaulFromFox5) January 24, 2017
More from @TableAndMain coming up this hour on @GoodDayAtlanta... #fox5atl @RoswellRW @Roswell_Inc #2017roswellrestaurantweek pic.twitter.com/xG3gSXzVVW— Paul Milliken (@PaulFromFox5) January 24, 2017
Love hanging at @TableAndMain. Good food...good bourbon...what else do you need? @GoodDayAtlanta #fox5atl @RoswellRW @Roswell_Inc pic.twitter.com/FHlPEZVlrM— Paul Milliken (@PaulFromFox5) January 24, 2017
Hey @jeffhillfox5...your seat & bottle await at @TableAndMain... @GoodDayAtlanta #fox5atl pic.twitter.com/12TpA0l7qt— Paul Milliken (@PaulFromFox5) January 24, 2017
