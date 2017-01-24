Roswell Restaurant Week runs through Feb. 1

Roswell Restaurant Week
By: Paul Milliken

Posted:Jan 24 2017 09:41AM EST

Updated:Jan 24 2017 04:11PM EST

ROSWELL, Ga. - It’s Roswell Restaurant Week, where more than 20 of the city’s best restaurants are joining forces to prove why their restaurant scene is hotter than ever.

The event runs from January 23 through February, and will feature special price-fixed menus for customers to enjoy.

Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken stopped by one of the participating restaurants, Table & Main, this morning to put their food to the test.

 

 

 

 

 

NEXT ARTICLE: President Jimmy Carter speaks on "defeating disease'


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories