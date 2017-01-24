Good Day Atlanta viewer information January 24, 2017

Stubb's BBQ stops by Atlanta just in time for some Super Bowl recipes for Falcon fans to try making at home. Rock Stubb prepared "Texas Touchdown Taters," and "Black Bark Brisket." For more information click here.

Texas Touchdown Taters (We have a picture if you want to include on the website)

Ingredients

5 pounds bone-in pork shoulder roast, trimmed well

1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste

1/4 cup cider vinegar

1/3 cup Stubbs® Bar-B-Q Spice Rub

1 cup Stubbs® Original Bar-B-Q Sauce

6 baking potatoes, cooked

1 package (8 ounces) shredded Cheddar cheese

1/2 cup sour cream

Chopped fresh cilantro, as garnish

Instructions

· Place pork in slow cooker. Mix tomato paste, vinegar and Spice Rub in small bowl. Rub the spice mixture over entire surface of pork. Cover.

· Cook 5 hours on HIGH or until pork shreds easily with a fork. Transfer pork to large bowl. Shred pork, using 2 forks. Drain pork juices, reserving 1 cup. Mix reserved juices with Bar-B-Q Sauce. Pour over pork; toss well.

· Cut cooked potatoes in half lengthwise. Scoop out some of the potato flesh in the center to make a well. Spoon about 1/3 cup of the shredded pork in the hollowed portion of each of the potato halves. Place potatoes on large, shallow, foil-lined baking pan. Top pork with shredded cheese.

· Broil potatoes until cheese is melted and lightly browned.

· Spoon sour cream into small resealable plastic bag. Cut a small piece from one of the bottom corners of the bag. Close bag tightly, then pipe lines down the center of each potato to resemble football laces. Garnish with chopped fresh cilantro, if desired. Serve potatoes with remaining pulled pork on the side, if desired.

Stubb’s Black Bark Brisket

Ingredients

· 8-10 lbs. untrimmed brisket

· 3 bottles, Stubb’s Beef Rub

· Wood chips (for smoke flavor if using charcoal)

Cooking Instructions

· Rub entire brisket with Stubb’s Beef Rub. Let it rest for a minimum of 30 minutes. This allows the rub to penetrate the meat.

· While the brisket is resting, prepare the smoker for indirect cooking. If using charcoal, layer the soaked wood chips with the charcoal.

· Cook the brisket at about 220°F to 230°F to an internal temp of 180°F. This usually takes 10 to 12 hours depending on your pit.

