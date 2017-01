Local actress lands role in feature film 'The Founder' Good Day Local actress lands role in feature film 'The Founder' Local actress lands role in feature film 'The Founder'

- Local actress Kate Kneeland stops by Good Day Atlanta to discuss her role in the feature film 'The Founder,' the film is about McDonald's founder Roy Kroc.

Kneeland plays June Martino who was McDonald's founder Roy Kroc's bookkeeper in the film.

'The Founder' was filmed right here in Atlanta and has several local actors in it.

A red carpet screening is being held this weekend and the film is out in theaters now.

For more information click here.