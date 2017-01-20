Falcons Tailgate with BoneLick BBQ and Delights By Dawn Good Day Falcons Tailgate with BoneLick BBQ and Delights By Dawn Falcons Tailgate with BoneLick BBQ and Delights By Dawn

- It's time to "Rise Up" Falcons fans as we enter the NFC Championship game weekend. The Atlanta Falcons and the Green Bay Packers are scheduled to square off this weekend at the Georgia Dome. The Good Day Atlanta team decided to join in the excitement with a first class tailgate including Max the FOX 5 foster dog, and Atlanta Falcons cheerleaders.

Game day would not be the same without chicken wings and nachos and that's why we decided to bring in chef Mike LaSage from BoneLick BBQ with two unique recipes for viewers to try at home.

Local attorney and baking expert Dawn Belisle joined us from Delights By Dawn with an assortment of her Falcons themed alcohol infused desserts. Dawn Belisle will be selling her cupcakes at the GA Dome on game day.





Chef Mike LaSage of Bone Lick BBQ’s Tailgating Recipes

Pork Rind Nachos

All you need is:

A heaping plate full of your favorite type of Pork Rinds

And a few of your favorite Nacho Toppings… Personally, I like

pulled pork or chopped brisket (Easily procured by the pound from your favorite local BBQ joint.)

Chili

Melted Jalapeño Nacho Cheese (recipe attached)

Chargrilled Salsa (recipe attached)

Chopped Bacon

Roughly Chopped Cilantro

Sliced Jalapeño

Diced Tomatoes

Grilled Onions

Now, what I do is set up my grill with coals and then once they are white and not flaming up any more, I put an aluminum pan on the grill with a bit of water in the bottom, and then some smaller pans with the toppings I need to keep warm (i.e. chili, quest, pulled pork)

Then I set up a small table next to the grill with my paper plates, my pork rinds and cold toppings (i.e. salsa, cilantro, tomatoes, etc.).

Now, at this point you should have a tray of pork rinds in one hand. In your other hand is obviously a game day brew. Set the brew down for a minute. It will be ok.

Now, use your free hand to sprinkle, drizzle and smother the pork rinds in all of your favorite nacho toppings and voila!: Pork Rind Nachos. You have just reinvented the wheel my friend. Be proud. Fill your belly. Enjoy your day.

Jalapeño Nacho Cheese

Make your cheese sauce ahead of time, and then just melt on Game Day!

1 pt whole milk

1/4 lb pepper jack cheese

1/2 lb American cheese

1-2 jalapeño, Minced

1 clove garlic, Minced

1 t crushed red pepper

1 t dark chili powder or chipotle chili powder

pinch salt

Put all ingredients in a double boiler and cook on low-med heat, stirring frequently, until melted and creamy.

If making the day before, allow to cool to a semi soft cheese, and melt on low heat in a double boiler on Game Day.

Chargrilled Salsa

4 tomatoes

1 jalapeño, seeded and split

1 habañero, seeded and split

1 yellow onion, quartered

2 cloves garlic

1 bunch cilantro

Juice of 2 limes

3 scallions

Salt and pepper to taste

Over a charcoal grill, roast tomatoes, peppers and onion quarters, turning often using until they have a medium amount of char (we are looking for veggies that have the flavor of the grill, not charred hockey pucks). Onions and peppers should be fairly soft by this point. This should take about the same time as it takes to empty that beverage.

In between veggie flips, mince up your garlic, give your cilantro a rough chop, and chop up those scallions real nice-like.

When the veggies are done on the rill, give them a good chopping as well, being sure to reserve as much of the juice from the tomatoes as you can. Mix well with all of the other ingredients and use as a topping for your nachos or to dip your chips in.