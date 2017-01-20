Good Day Atlanta viewer information January 20, 2017

- "24 Legacy actress," Anna Diop is here to fill us in on the next incarnation of the action packed series, which is filmed right here in Atlanta. For more on"24 Legacy," click here.

Chef Mike LaSage of Bone Lick BBQ's joins us for a Falcons tailgate. See his recipes below. For more on Bone Lick BBQ click here.

Chef Mike LaSage of Bone Lick BBQ’s Tailgating Recipes

Pork Rind Nachos

All you need is:

A heaping plate full of your favorite type of Pork Rinds

And a few of your favorite Nacho Toppings… Personally, I like

pulled pork or chopped brisket (Easily procured by the pound from your favorite local BBQ joint.)

Chili

Melted Jalapeño Nacho Cheese (recipe attached)

Chargrilled Salsa (recipe attached)

Chopped Bacon

Roughly Chopped Cilantro

Sliced Jalapeño

Diced Tomatoes

Grilled Onions

Now, what I do is set up my grill with coals and then once they are white and not flaming up any more, I put an aluminum pan on the grill with a bit of water in the bottom, and then some smaller pans with the toppings I need to keep warm (i.e. chili, quest, pulled pork)

Then I set up a small table next to the grill with my paper plates, my pork rinds and cold toppings (i.e. salsa, cilantro, tomatoes, etc.).

Now, at this point you should have a tray of pork rinds in one hand. In your other hand is obviously a game day brew. Set the brew down for a minute. It will be ok.

Now, use your free hand to sprinkle, drizzle and smother the pork rinds in all of your favorite nacho toppings and voila!: Pork Rind Nachos. You have just reinvented the wheel my friend. Be proud. Fill your belly. Enjoy your day.

Jalapeño Nacho Cheese

Make your cheese sauce ahead of time, and then just melt on Game Day!

1 pt whole milk

1/4 lb pepper jack cheese

1/2 lb American cheese

1-2 jalapeño, Minced

1 clove garlic, Minced

1 t crushed red pepper

1 t dark chili powder or chipotle chili powder

pinch salt

Put all ingredients in a double boiler and cook on low-med heat, stirring frequently, until melted and creamy.

If making the day before, allow to cool to a semi soft cheese, and melt on low heat in a double boiler on Game Day.

Chargrilled Salsa

4 tomatoes

1 jalapeño, seeded and split

1 habañero, seeded and split

1 yellow onion, quartered

2 cloves garlic

1 bunch cilantro

Juice of 2 limes

3 scallions

Salt and pepper to taste

Over a charcoal grill, roast tomatoes, peppers and onion quarters, turning often using until they have a medium amount of char (we are looking for veggies that have the flavor of the grill, not charred hockey pucks). Onions and peppers should be fairly soft by this point. This should take about the same time as it takes to empty that beverage.

In between veggie flips, mince up your garlic, give your cilantro a rough chop, and chop up those scallions real nice-like.

When the veggies are done on the rill, give them a good chopping as well, being sure to reserve as much of the juice from the tomatoes as you can. Mix well with all of the other ingredients and use as a topping for your nachos or to dip your chips in.