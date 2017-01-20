- Anna Diop, star of the new FOX show “24:Legacy” stopped by the FOX5 studio this morning. The show, which premiers February 5th on FOX, is currently shooting in Atlanta.

The show is the next evolution of the Emmy Award-winning “24” franchise. It follows the same real-time format, ticking clock, high energy, high stakes show, but with a new cast of characters and storyline for new fans to jump in.

Anna plays the wife of the shows protagonist, Eric Carter (played by Corey Hawkins). Carter goes from a Sergeant in the U.S. Army Rangers, to an agent in the Counter Terrorist Unit.

The series features the creative team and production crew behind the original “24.”

“24: Legacy” will have its two night premiere Sunday, Feb. 5 at 10:30 PM ET following SUPER BOWL LI; and then it’s time period premiere is on Monday, Feb. 6 at 8:00 PM ET. The series will air Mondays at 8/7c on FOX.

