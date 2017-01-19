Trash or treasure with auction king Paul Brown

Hidden treasures with Paul Brown
By: Tanya Mendoza

Posted:Jan 19 2017 02:08PM EST

Updated:Jan 19 2017 03:36PM EST

ATLANTA - Do you store old artifacts at home in hopes that they will one day turn into a treasure?

Antique expert and television host Paul Brown stopped by Good Day Atlanta to analyze items that FOX 5 viewers sent in.

Paul Brown looked through several emails from viewers with pictures of potential "hidden treasures" he then  conducted research finding different values for three items including a mechanical horse and a 1992  Atlanta Falcons ticket.

For more information on Paul Brown follow him on Twitter @auctionkingatl . Upcoming auction on February 4, 2017, more information at www.twineservices.com .


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories you may be interested in - includes advertiser stories