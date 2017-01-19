Trash or treasure with auction king Paul Brown Good Day Trash or treasure with auction king Paul Brown Hidden treasures with antique expert Paul Brown

- Do you store old artifacts at home in hopes that they will one day turn into a treasure?

Antique expert and television host Paul Brown stopped by Good Day Atlanta to analyze items that FOX 5 viewers sent in.

Paul Brown looked through several emails from viewers with pictures of potential "hidden treasures" he then conducted research finding different values for three items including a mechanical horse and a 1992 Atlanta Falcons ticket.

Hey @RandyTravisFox5 find out how much those 1992 #Falcons tickets are worth with antique expert @auctionkingatl. pic.twitter.com/zhdweLsY33 — Good Day Atlanta (@GoodDayAtlanta) January 19, 2017

For more information on Paul Brown follow him on Twitter @auctionkingatl . Upcoming auction on February 4, 2017, more information at www.twineservices.com .