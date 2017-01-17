Casting Call: January 17, 2017 Good Day Casting Call: January 17, 2017 Check out the Good Day Atlanta Casting Call for the week of January 18, 2017!

You'll see the info we listed in this week's Good Day Casting Call a little further down this page.



Please follow this outline to submit yourself (or, your vehicle) for jobs as an "extra."



Send the following information ONLY to the Casting Directors via the email address provided.

Three Current Pictures (Waist Up - Full Body - Side View) Stats (Height, Weight, etc.) Contact info Number of days you're available to work.

If you're chosen, someone will call you.



The one thing I can tell you is this – when it comes to doing extra work - you're either just what the casting directors are looking for, or not.



Which means, everybody has a chance at being an extra, no matter what you look like. The key is to continue to submit yourself for the various jobs. That's all.



Remember, be patient. It may take a day, or weeks before somebody calls you.



Just keep resubmitting yourself.

If you're right for a part - believe me - they'll call you.



If you have a question for Greg Clarkson, email him at greghelpsU@gmail.com

Find streets closed for filming at: Atlanta Film Office "Twitter Page" @AtlFilmEnt

Hylton Casting

“Survivor’s Remorse” (TV / Season 4)

* People w/experience in the “Medical Field, Bartender & Server” 18yrs & Older

* People w/a “High End Wardrobe” (All Ethnicities)

*** Please note, if you have already submitted your information on HyltonCasting.com, you do not need to resubmit. We will reach out to you for you to submit updated pictures and/or resume if we are interested in considering you for any of these roles.

* To submit, please visit: hyltoncasting.com/submissions/extras/

Casting TaylorMade

“Manifesto” (TV) extrascastingTM@gmail.com

* Men/Women w/Lab Technician Experience (All Ethnicities) 18yrs & Older

* Men/Women w/Post Office Experience (All Ethnicities)

* Men/Women – Retired FBI Employees (All Ethnicities)

* Put “Lab Tech, Post Office, or FBI” in subject line

Extras Casting Atlanta

“Den of Thieves” (Film) DenExtras@gmail.com

(Starring: Gerard Butler, O’Shea Jackson Jr, 50 Cent)

* Seeking Male & Female “Samoans” 18yrs & Older

* Seeking LOTS of Cop/Law Enforcement…types (All Ethnicities) 21yrs & Older * Put “Samoan, Cop type” in subject line

Central Casting Georgia

“MacGyver” (TV) macatl@centralcasting.com

* Seeking Caucasian Male who can do “Pool/Billiard” Tricks 21 – 35yrs

* PLEASE!! – Include a 30sec. Video of You Introducing Yourself on Camera,

Then Performing Your Tricks.

* Put “Pool Tricks” in subject line.

Get Scene Studios (Local Acting Studio)

* Register for: January Special Offer – One FREE Audition Technique class

* Send Email: w/Name, Age, Contact Info to: GetSceneStudios@gmail.com

* Put “Casting Call” in subject

Central Casting Georgia (Casting Multiple Projects)

I, Tonya…24:Legacy...MaryLou...MacGyver…Star…Sleepy Hollow

* To enter their database – Stop by their offices weekdays at 10:00am & 2:00pm

235 Peachtree St. NE – Suite 217 – Atlanta, GA. 30303

* Headshots will be taken at their Office.

* Visit website for more info & list of documents to bring: CentralCasting.com

Rose Locke Casting

“Pitch Perfect 3” (Film) Extras@roselockeCasting.com

* Seeking Men – In-Shape w/Chiseled Abs – Chippendale Dancer types

* All Ethnicities 18yrs & Older

* Gentleman: Submit your pics oiled up and showing what you got!

* Put “CHIP ME” in subject line

