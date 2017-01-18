World-premiere production brings 1950s Nashville to life

There's plenty of glitz and glamor in country music, but it wasn't always that way.  And it's the moment that Nashville exploded with the color and vibrancy it's known for today that provides the inspiration for an exciting new production at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre.

Troubadour opens Wednesday, January 18th, and continues its runs through February 12th.  Atlanta playwright Janece Shaffer wrote the play after a chance visit to the Country Music Hall of Fame, initially intending for it to feature just a few songs.  That changed, however, with the addition of Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Kristian Bush (half of the superstar country duo Sugarland), who ended up penning more than a dozen songs for the production.  Troubadour takes place in 1951 Nashville, and follows a group of mismatched characters who end up making a strong impact on country music.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning at the Alliance Theatre, and got a chance to talk with the creators of Troubadour.


