Max the puppy begins job at FOX 5 Good Day Max the puppy begins job at FOX 5 Max the puppy started his first official day at FOX 5 Tuesday morning, and we couldn't be more excited!

That's a wrap. Time for a nap! Great first day on @FOX5Atlanta. I'll see you again tomorrow morning on @GoodDayAtlanta 🐾 #OperationMax pic.twitter.com/oVfTSrsgCi — Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) January 17, 2017

The 12-week-old Golden Retriever is working to become a registered service dog with Canine Assistants and once he’s done he’ll be paired with a veteran in need. It’s a project called “Operation Max.”

Waiting for my next hit on @GoodDayAtlanta. See you on TV in a few minutes 🐾 #OperationMax pic.twitter.com/BT3X5Uu3Uz — Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) January 17, 2017

Max is now in the hands of the FOX 5 team. Each week, he’ll stay with different members of our staff in their homes and will come to work every day.

At work, Max will socialize with everyone at the station, greet guests and make appearances on Good Day Atlanta.

On Max’s first official day at FOX 5, he appeared in the 8 and 9 a.m. hours of Good Day Atlanta, as well as on FOX 5 News at Noon. In between shows, Max got some rest and enjoyed simply being a puppy.

Another day of 70s & warm weather. Great news for all of us pups who love to run around! ⛅️ #ThanksJoanne @JoanneFOX5 @alyseeadyFOX5 pic.twitter.com/87GbaFbmrP — Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) January 17, 2017

Max’s education will feature a combination of teachings from Canine Assistants instructor Kristen LaFevers, as well as his foster parents here at the station. This schedule will be nothing new to Max, because CA puppies begin their training at just two days of age!

Max is spending his first week with Donna Bell, who works as an Account Executive in the sales department at FOX 5.

Canine Assistants is a non-profit organization based out of Milton. They place 75-100 dogs annually that work as service dogs, seizure response, and companions.

In about 18 to 24 months, Max will be matched with a veteran in need. In the meantime, we look forward to continue sharing our experience with you.

