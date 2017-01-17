Wresting superstar tackles obesity epidemic

- You already know that 3-time WCW World Champion Professional Wrestler Diamond Dallas Page can crush the competition in the ring. So it's no surprise that he's already proving victorious over his latest opponent -- obesity.

Diamond Dallas Page is the creator of DDP YOGA, a fitness program that's helping people around the world change their lives. DDP created the program out of necessity, after years of near-crippling injuries; he says he soon realized combining the elements of yoga with other workout principles helped in weight loss along with body rehabilitation. Page says he's seen dozens of success stories with his program, including helping out his old friend and fellow-wrestler Jake "Jake the Snake" Roberts, a process featured in the documentary The Resurrection of Jake the Snake.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning at the DDP YOGA studio in Smyrna, getting in a workout with Diamond Dallas Page himself!