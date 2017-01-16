Play imagines Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s final hours Good Day Play imagines Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s final hours A powerful new production at Lawrenceville's Aurora Theatre takes audiences inside the Memphis hotel where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, imagining what might have happened in the Civil Rights leader's final few hours.

- A powerful new production at Lawrenceville's Aurora Theatre takes audiences inside the Memphis hotel where Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated, imagining what might have happened in the Civil Rights leader's final few hours.

SEE RELATED: Remembering Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

"The Mountaintop" is open now, and will continue its run through February 12th. Written by Katori Hall and directed by Eric J. Little, the play stars Neal Ghant as Dr. King, who returns to his hotel after giving his famous I've Been to the Mountaintop speech and meets a maid named Camae (played by Cynthia D. Barker). What happens inside that hotel room is a closely-kept secret, but the cast and crew say the journey is funny, moving, and challenging.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken got the chance to stop by Aurora Theatre and chat with the cast about this unique and moving production.

GALLERY: Special M.L.King U.S. Citizen swear-in ceremony