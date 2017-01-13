Falcons fans host festive tailgate Good Day Falcons fans host festive tailgate Longtime Falcons fans join Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken for a festive tailgate in anticipation of the team's return to the playoffs Saturday. The Falcons will host Seattle in a rematch of a regular season game where the Seahawks won. You can watch coverage right here on FOX 5 starting at 2:30PM Saturday. See tailgate recipes below.

Rise up Buffalo Dip

1pkg Philadelphia Cream Cheese (soften)

1/2 cup Bleu Cheese Dressing

1/2 cup Hot Sauce

1/2 Crumbled Bleu Cheese

2 cups Cook Chicken

Combine all ingredients. Bake in 1 quart cooking dish @ 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes.