Falcons fans host festive tailgate

Posted:Jan 13 2017 01:15PM EST

Updated:Jan 13 2017 01:15PM EST

ATLANTA - Longtime Falcons fans join Good Day Atlanta’s Paul Milliken for a festive tailgate in anticipation of the team’s return to the playoffs Saturday.  The Falcons will host Seattle in a rematch of a regular season game where the Seahawks won.  You can watch coverage right here on FOX 5 starting at 2:30PM Saturday.    See tailgate recipes below.

Rise up Buffalo Dip 

1pkg Philadelphia Cream Cheese (soften)

1/2 cup Bleu Cheese Dressing

1/2 cup Hot Sauce 

1/2 Crumbled Bleu Cheese

2 cups Cook Chicken

 

Combine all ingredients. Bake in 1 quart cooking dish @ 350 degrees for 20-30 minutes.


