Burgers with Buck: Saltwood Restaurant

You may be familiar with the Saltwood Restaurant inside the Loews Atlanta Hotel, but #BurgersWithBuck is here to take you behind the scenes at the midtown hotel for a burger experience unlike any other.

The popularity of their signature Saltwood Burger inspired an idea in the mind of Executive Chef Olivier Gaupin, and now the Saltwood Burger Bar is a reality.

The Burger Bar, consisting of eight entrees (three of them burgers), is at the same time very exclusive and open to anyone. The catch is that it is limited to only eight patrons per day.

#BWB sampled the Saltwood Burger which consists of an eight ounce pattie (short rib/brisket blend) on a brioche bun with sauteed mushrooms, goat cheese, house cured bacon, and a sunny side up egg on top. If this melt-in-your-mouth experience is not what you are looking for, fear not, there are seven other entrée selections on the Burger Bar menu...two of them burgers.

The Midtown Bleu Burger has apple wood smoked bacon, blue cheese, pepperoncini, and spicy remoulade, and then there's the Hot Mess which includes double American cheese, dill pickles, and Saltwood sauce. Since man cannot live by burgers alone (not even #BWB eats a burger every meal), there are five other options on the menu including pulled pork, beef brisket, chicken, fried grouper, and even a foie gras hot dog.

For $14.95 you get a burger or sandwich, a non-alcoholic beverage and fries/chips (#BWB recommends the garlic fries). Remember, there are only eight seats at the Burger Bar each day. Perhaps we will run into you there.

For more information on Saltwood Charcuterie and Bar at the Loews Hotel, including menu, specials, and hours of operation, and the Burger Bar...go to their website, http://www.saltwoodatlanta.com/index.html.

And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.