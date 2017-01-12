Atlanta Boat Show sails in for 55th year Good Day Atlanta Boat Show Sails in for 55th Year Temperatures are warming up right now, and the highs in the 70s this weekend might just have you dreaming about a vacation on the lake. So it's the perfect time for the Atlanta Boat Show to dock at the Georgia World Congress Center for a few days.

The annual Atlanta Boat Show is happening Thursday, January 12th through Sunday, January 15th, bringing 600 boats and 25,000 visitors to the Georgia World Congress Center. This is the 55th year for the show, which also features more than a hundred exhibitors displaying the latest in boats, accessories, and more. Attendees serious about boating can also attend a packed schedule of workshops and seminars, covering topics ranging from boat maintenance to fishing techniques.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning at the Georgia World Congress Center, doing a little "dream shopping" for a summer on the water.