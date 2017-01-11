Seasonal celebration continues at Atlantic Station Good Day Seasonal Celebration Continues at Atlantic Station Temperatures are warming as we head into the weekend, but that doesn't mean winter is over quite yet. The seasonal celebration continues at Atlanta's Atlantic Station, which right now is hosting the city's largest outdoor ice skating rink.

SKATE Atlantic Station presented by Ford is a 10,000 square foot ice skating rink which opened in November and will remain operational through February 19th. General Admission to the rink is $13, and ten bucks for children under the age of 12. The rink is open daily, although hours are always weather-permitting, since SKATE Atlantic Station is an open-air facility.

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning checking out the rink, and trying out a few triple axels (or something like that...).

