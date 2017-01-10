Max the puppy tours the Good Day Atlanta studio

- FOX 5 is eagerly awaiting the arrival of Max – a Golden Retriever working to become a registered service dog with Canine Assistants.

The 11-week-old puppy stopped by FOX 5 Tuesday morning and for the first time toured the Good Day Atlanta studio, where he will soon spend a lot of time.

Max got to hang out with some of the Good Day team, who showed him the ropes around the studio. The anchors also snuck in a few snuggles.

Max also received an official FOX 5 badge during his visit.

Starting next week, Max will be in the hands of the FOX 5 team. As part of his training, each week he will stay with different members of our staff in their homes. He'll come to work every day, socialize with everyone at the station, greet guests, and make appearances on Good Day Atlanta and at other FOX 5 events.

Max's training will feature a combination of teachings from Canine Assistants instructor Kristen LaFevers as well as his foster parents here at the station. This schedule will be nothing new to Max once he arrives, because CA puppies begin their training at just two days of age!

Max will arrive at FOX 5 on Tuesday and will appear on Good Day Atlanta starting in the 8 a.m. hour.

Make sure you watch @GoodDayAtlanta next Tuesday, my first day at @FOX5Atlanta. I can't wait to share this journey with you 🐾 #OperationMax pic.twitter.com/9cfVX5bB04 — Max The Dog (@Fox5Max) January 10, 2017

Canine Assistants is a non-profit organization based out of Milton. They place 75-100 dogs annually that work as service dogs, seizure response, and companions.

In about 18 to 24 months, Max will be matched with a veteran in need. In the meantime, we look forward to sharing our experience with you.

