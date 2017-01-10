Calling All Coats! Project Overcoat returns Good Day Calling All Coats! Project Overcoat returns Temperatures plummeted this past weekend, giving us our first real taste of frigid winter air this season. And just imagine trying to survive those dangerous wind chills without a warm coat.

- Temperatures plummeted this past weekend, giving us our first real taste of frigid winter air this season. And just imagine trying to survive those dangerous wind chills without a warm coat.

That's a reality for many in Metro Atlanta, and that's why FOX 5 is proud to once again take part in Project Overcoat. The annual campaign collects coats and blanket for those in need in our community. and brings together partner agencies FOX 5, KISS 104.1, FedEx, The Salvation Army, MUST Ministries, and Metro Atlanta Kroger stores in the effort to keep everyone warm this winter.

Those who want to help can drop off new and gently-used coats and blanket to any Metro Atlanta Kroger location from now through January 22nd. Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken spent the morning at the Kroger in Edgewood putting out the call for coats.