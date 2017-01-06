Burgers with Buck: Two Birds Taphouse Good Day Burgers with Buck: Two Birds Taphouse You've heard the saying "a little birdie told me". Well, that's pretty much how the #BurgersWithBuck staff learns about all the delicious offerings in and around metro Atlanta and beyond, but this week more than ever.

You've heard the saying "a little birdie told me". Well, that's pretty much how the #BurgersWithBuck staff learns about all the delicious offerings in and around metro Atlanta and beyond, but this week more than ever.

Two Birds Taphouse, two blocks of the historic Marietta Square, is a gastropub with a southern inspired menu featuring a wide variety of local and regional craft beers. They also have an indoor shuffleboard table and lots of board games including Operation, but that's a story for another day.

There is only one burger on the menu, and it is appropriately called 'The Burger'. It starts with dry aged, pasture raised Brasstown Beef, Gouda cheese, pasture raised pork for the bacon, smoked mushrooms (three different varieties), charred sweet Vidalia onions, all served on a Holeman and Finch brioche bun (a farm raised egg is optional). It is delicious and hardy burger, and definitely not for you if you have a tendency to eat like a bird.

It's not for early birds either, as they are open for dinner Tuesday through Saturday...for now. But if you are a burger lover, like me, you know what they say about birds of a feather. It's definitely worth the trip to Marietta.

For more information on Two Birds Taphouse, including menu, specials, and hours of operation, go to their website, http://www.twobirdstaphouse.com/#welcome.

And, as always, if you have a favorite burger that you would like to see featured on, tell me about it on https://www.facebook.com/BuckFOX5 or https://twitter.com/BuckFOX5, and don't forget to use the hash tag #BurgersWithBuck and/or #BWB.